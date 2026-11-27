SINGAPORE: Drivers on ComfortDelGro's Zig platform will have more transparency in their earnings and better support in cases of suspension or serious injury from Dec 1.

This comes after Zig became the first platform operator to sign collective agreements with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA) on Friday (Nov 27).

The NPHVA and NTA are both affiliated with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and have legal powers to represent private-hire and taxi drivers under the Platform Workers Act that came into effect in January 2025.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng called these first collective agreements with Zig a "significant milestone".

"They bring real outcomes for drivers, with greater transparency of their earnings, formal consultation before major changes are made to their work, and clearer channels to raise and resolve concerns," he said.

He added that Zig had set an example for the sector by being the first to go further than recognising Singapore's platform work associations to sign collective agreements with them.

"We thank ComfortDelGro for its partnership and call on other platform operators to do the same for their drivers too," said Mr Ng.