Better fare transparency, support for ComfortDelGro’s taxi, private-hire drivers from Dec 1
The transport group's Zig on Friday (Nov 27) became the first platform operator to sign collective agreements with two of Singapore's platform work associations.
SINGAPORE: Drivers on ComfortDelGro's Zig platform will have more transparency in their earnings and better support in cases of suspension or serious injury from Dec 1.
This comes after Zig became the first platform operator to sign collective agreements with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA) on Friday (Nov 27).
The NPHVA and NTA are both affiliated with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and have legal powers to represent private-hire and taxi drivers under the Platform Workers Act that came into effect in January 2025.
NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng called these first collective agreements with Zig a "significant milestone", adding that it might be a "world first".
"They bring real outcomes for drivers, with greater transparency of their earnings, formal consultation before major changes are made to their work, and clearer channels to raise and resolve concerns," he said.
Mr Ng, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, added that Zig had set an example for the sector by being the first to go further than recognising Singapore's platform work associations to sign collective agreements with them.
"We thank ComfortDelGro for its partnership and call on other platform operators to do the same for their drivers too," he said.
He added that NTUC and ComfortDelGro have also committed to exploring how else they can work together, such as through company training committees.
Other major platform operators in Singapore include Grab, Gojek, TADA and Trans-Cab's Smile.
Advance figures by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released on Friday estimated that there are 57,000 to 59,100 private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers who did this as their regular form of employment in 2026.
TRANSPARENT FARES
The collective agreements signed on Friday cover over 15,000 taxi and private-hire drivers, according to ComfortDelGro managing director and group CEO Cheng Siak Kian.
They represent an understanding between Zig and the associations on the terms and conditions of work for the represented workers.
One outcome is to formalise Zig's existing practice of giving drivers a clear, itemised statement for every trip and payout.
The statement shows what each fare is made up of, including surcharges and incentives, commission, payment processing fees, Central Provident Fund contributions and net earnings.
"This allows drivers to check their take-home earnings for each trip and better track their overall earnings," NPHVA, NTA and Zig said in a joint statement.
"They can then plan their hours, so they do not stay on the road longer than needed and can take regular breaks to look after their health."
A minimum fare of S$9 (US$7) also applies to ComfortRide trips on Zig, which may be reviewed as operating costs and market conditions evolve, they added.
SUSPENSIONS
The agreements will also provide clearer recourse and support for drivers on Zig, said the joint statement.
NPHVA and NTA members can raise grievances through the associations and escalate them to Zig's management.
"For example, except in serious cases, Zig will warn or notify drivers before suspending or removing them from the platform, and members can appeal through their association and receive a written outcome with reasons," said NPHVA, NTA and Zig.
"If a dispute remains unresolved, either party will be able to engage the Ministry of Manpower for conciliation and, if needed, the Industrial Arbitration Court."
Serious cases refer to gross or serious misconduct, or where regulations require immediate action. The driver may be suspended while Zig investigates such cases.
SERIOUS INJURIES
Support extends to work-related injuries and other benefits.
Drivers who hire Zig vehicles are already covered by benefits such as a personal accident scheme and rental incentives. From Dec 1, Zig will help eligible drivers apply for government-paid leave, including maternity, paternity, shared parental and childcare leave.
Another benefit for Zig drivers will be access to health screening at preferential rates.
These benefits, alongside other support measures, will also be made available to eligible private-hire vehicle drivers, said NPHVA, NTA and Zig. This includes drivers who do not rent Zig vehicles but take Zig jobs, and who are members of NPHVA and NTA.
NPHVA is also separately in discussions with ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car on more support for private-hire drivers who rent its vehicles.
Extra support is also available for eligible drivers who are permanently incapacitated in an accident while doing platform work, and who qualify for work injury compensation.
They will receive up to S$2,000 as interim relief on top of the compensation required by law.
DATA-SHARING
Zig also became the first platform operator to commit, in a collective agreement, to share data on drivers' work with the platform work associations.
The business will share aggregated figures on earnings, online hours and completed trips with NPHVA and NTA.
It will also provide "further information to verify drivers' earnings, monitor job trends and handle grievances", the associations and Zig said.
Formalising such data-sharing gives the platform work associations a "stronger evidence base to identify emerging issues, track changes in drivers' working conditions and work with Zig on targeted improvements", they said in the joint statement.
CONSULTATION ON MAJOR CHANGES
Zig also committed to consulting NPHVA and NTA ahead of major work changes that affect drivers' earnings, allowances, deductions or working conditions, except in "urgent cases".
It will also provide at least two weeks' notice of adjustments to fares, the app or pilot programmes.
"In turn, the platform work associations will bring feedback from drivers on the ground, such as on job availability, operating costs and road safety, so that Zig can take it into account in its business decisions," said the associations and business.
They added that drivers who rent from Zig are entitled to preferential commission rates.
Zig was the first platform operator to formally recognise the NPHVA and NTA in February 2025.
On Friday, ComfortDelGro's Mr Cheng said that ComfortDelGro will invest more than S$25 million over the next five years in welfare, benefits and expenses for its taxi and private-hire drivers.
"A strong point-to-point industry depends on the people who keep it moving," he said.
"As we transform our business, we want the changes we make to create value for our driver partners and the communities we serve."
NPHVA president Benny Lee, who has driven for a living since 1998, welcomed the agreements, saying that they made drivers' working arrangements with Zig fairer and clearer.
He said NPHVA was in the process of engaging other platform operators to work on collective agreements.
He added that the main challenge drivers now face is to increase fare earnings, as their working hours have risen from eight- to 12-hour shifts traditionally, to 12- to 16-hour shifts.
"People are clocking 16 hours (on the road), which is very dangerous. So we really hope the fare of our drivers will go up, then we will have more income," he said.