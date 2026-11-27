SUSPENSIONS

The agreements will also provide clearer recourse and support for drivers on Zig, said the joint statement.

NPHVA and NTA members can raise grievances through the associations and escalate them to Zig's management.

"For example, except in serious cases, Zig will warn or notify drivers before suspending or removing them from the platform, and members can appeal through their association and receive a written outcome with reasons," said NPHVA, NTA and Zig.

"If a dispute remains unresolved, either party will be able to engage the Ministry of Manpower for conciliation and, if needed, the Industrial Arbitration Court."

Serious cases refer to gross or serious misconduct, or where regulations require immediate action. The driver may be suspended while Zig investigates such cases.

SERIOUS INJURIES

Support extends to work-related injuries and other benefits.

Drivers who hire Zig vehicles are already covered by benefits such as a personal accident scheme and rental incentives. From Dec 1, Zig will help eligible drivers apply for government-paid leave, including maternity, paternity, shared parental and childcare leave.

Another benefit for Zig drivers will be access to health screening at preferential rates.

These benefits, alongside other support measures, will also be made available to eligible private-hire vehicle drivers, said NPHVA, NTA and Zig. This includes drivers who do not rent Zig vehicles but take Zig jobs, and who are members of NPHVA and NTA.

NPHVA is also separately in discussions with ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car on more support for private-hire drivers who rent its vehicles.

Extra support is also available for eligible drivers who are permanently incapacitated in an accident while doing platform work, and who qualify for work injury compensation.

They will receive up to S$2,000 as interim relief on top of the compensation required by law.

DATA-SHARING

Zig also became the first platform operator to commit, in a collective agreement, to share data on drivers' work with the platform work associations.

The business will share aggregated figures on earnings, online hours and completed trips with NPHVA and NTA.

It will also provide "further information to verify drivers' earnings, monitor job trends and handle grievances", the associations and Zig said.

Formalising such data-sharing gives the platform work associations a "stronger evidence base to identify emerging issues, track changes in drivers' working conditions and work with Zig on targeted improvements", they said in the joint statement.