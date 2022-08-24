Taxi, private-hire drivers and passengers encouraged to wear masks although no longer mandatory: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is encouraging drivers and passengers of taxi and private-hire operators to continue wearing masks, even though it will no longer be a requirement to do so from next Monday (Aug 29).

"While no longer mandatory, drivers and passengers are encouraged to continue to wear their masks to protect themselves and others, especially if drivers are ferrying passengers who are unwell," LTA said in response to CNA's queries on Wednesday.

Echoing LTA's advice, Gojek and Premier Taxis said they encourage passengers and drivers to continue wearing masks.

"While no longer a requirement, driver-partners and customers are encouraged to continue to wear a mask if they prefer to do so, especially if they feel unwell," the ride-hailing company told CNA.

“We remain fully committed to the health, safety and welfare of all our users and continue to remind them to remain vigilant and observe good hygiene practices, helping to ensure a safe ride environment for all.”

Premier Taxis also said it will continue to encourage both drivers and passengers to wear a mask to protect themselves and others, especially if they are feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, Grab told CNA it "strongly encourages" both driver-partners and passengers to continue exercising personal social responsibility, adding that they should wear a mask if they feel unwell.

The ride-hailing firm also encouraged driver-partners to increase the ventilation of vehicles by avoiding the use of recirculation mode of the air-conditioning system, and to regularly clean and disinfect their vehicles.

"If agreeable by the passengers and partners, wind down windows to improve air ventilation," it added.

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, pointed to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Facebook page when asked about the company's policy on mask-wearing.

LTA's Facebook post reiterated the announcement by the Health Ministry that masks will be optional from Aug 29, except on public buses and trains, as well as indoor public transport settings such as boarding areas within bus interchanges and after passing through fare gates at underground MRT stations.

Masks will be optional on private transport modes such as taxis, school buses and private bus services.

CNA has also contacted SMRT for comment. TADA declined to comment.