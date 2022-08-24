Gojek, Premier Taxis encourage passengers and drivers to wear masks although no longer mandatory

SINGAPORE: Gojek and Premier Taxis are encouraging passengers and drivers to continue wearing masks, even though it will no longer be a requirement to do so from next Monday (Aug 29).

"While no longer a requirement, driver-partners and customers are encouraged to continue to wear a mask if they prefer to do so, especially if they feel unwell," the ride-hailing company said in response to CNA's queries.

“We remain fully committed to the health, safety and welfare of all our users and continue to remind them to remain vigilant and observe good hygiene practices, helping to ensure a safe ride environment for all.”

Premier Taxis also said it will continue to encourage both drivers and passengers to wear a mask to protect themselves and others, especially if they are feeling unwell.

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, pointed to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Facebook page when asked about the company's policy on mask-wearing.

LTA's Facebook post reiterated the announcement by the Health Ministry that masks will be optional from Aug 29, except on public buses and trains, as well as indoor public transport settings such as boarding areas within bus interchanges and after passing through fare gates at underground MRT stations.

Masks will be optional on private transport modes such as taxis, school buses and private bus services.

CNA has also contacted Grab and SMRT for comment.

TADA declined to comment.