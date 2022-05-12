Surcharges for taxi trips from Changi Airport to be raised by S$3 from May 19

SINGAPORE: Surcharges for taxi trips from Changi Airport will be raised by S$3 from May 19 to Jun 30, the airport said on Thursday (May 12).

The surcharge for taxi trips from 5pm to 11.59pm every day will be raised to S$8, while the surcharge for all other times will be increased to S$6.

This is to "ensure a better supply of taxis" to the airport for passengers, said Changi Airport in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Currently, there is a S$5 surcharge for taxi trips from Changi Airport between 5pm and midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The surcharge for taxi trips at all other times is currently S$3.

Last week, Minister for Transport S Iswaran said passenger movements at Changi Airport rose to almost 40 per cent of pre-COVID levels at the end of April, more than double the 18 per cent recorded in March.

He said this will grow further in the coming months as more flights and passengers return, putting Singapore on track to restoring passenger volumes at Changi Airport to at least 50 per cent of pre-COVID levels by this year.

ComfortDelGro announced in March that it would temporarily increase fares for all its taxis from Apr 4 to cushion the impact of the recent increase in fuel prices.

The company said the increase was introduced following "strong feedback" from its drivers and that the move will be reviewed by the end of May and removed if fuel prices ease.