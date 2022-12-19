Taxi companies extend S$3 hike in Changi Airport surcharge by another 6 months until Jun 30

SINGAPORE: A S$3 hike to the taxi surcharge on rides from Changi Airport will be in place for another six months until Jun 30, 2023, along with a one-cent increase in distance-based fares for all cab trips.

The temporary hike to the airport surcharge was first introduced in May for about a month to "ensure a better supply of taxis" there, Changi Airport said at the time. Taxi companies then extended the measure until the end of 2022.

ComfortDelGro and SMRT-owned Strides Taxi announced the six-month extension on Facebook on Monday (Dec 19), while Premier Taxi, Prime Taxi and Trans-Cab updated the fare charts on their websites to reflect the continued hikes.

A S$3 temporary location surcharge from the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari, for trips between 4pm and 11.59pm, has also been extended until Jun 30.

In its Facebook post, Strides Taxi said it is extending the temporary fare increase and surcharges to help its drivers cope with the continued increase in fuel and electricity prices.

The surcharge for taxi trips from Changi Airport is S$8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and S$6 at all other times.

Previously, the surcharge was S$5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 11.59pm, and S$3 at all other times.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Transport Minister S Iswaran said Changi Airport is now handling up to 150,000 passengers a day, or about a million a week. This is about 75 per cent of the pre-COVID average weekly levels, he noted.

Changi Airport has been preparing to support the increase in passenger traffic, with its workforce now at about 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, he added.