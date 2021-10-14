Man charged with rash act over viral video of taxi confrontation with passengers and baby in vehicle

SINGAPORE: A man shown in a viral video striking a cab with his motorcycle helmet while passengers including a baby were in the vehicle was charged in court on Thursday (Oct 14).

Joel Tan Qing Wei, 30, was given one count of committing a rash act. He is accused of throwing a rear windscreen wiper at the windscreen of a CityCab taxi, causing it to shatter when there were passengers inside the cab.

This rash act that endangered the personal safety of others allegedly occurred at about 6.05pm on Oct 10, at a service road beside Block 804B, Keat Hong Close.

The prosecution asked for three weeks' adjournment to complete investigations, pointing out that Tan is being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for drug offences.

Tan said he would try to get his parents to bail him out. He was offered bail of S$5,000.

Police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to a case of a man "smashing" a taxi at Block 804B Keat Hong Close at about 6.10pm on Oct 10.

According to preliminary investigations, the man allegedly confronted the taxi driver over a traffic dispute and hit the taxi with his motorcycle helmet, damaging it.

The driver and the passengers on board, including a baby, were unhurt, police said.

Tan was identified and arrested two days later. According to the police statement released on Tuesday, Tan is also being investigated for mischief, using threatening behaviour and failing to wear a mask in a public place.

If convicted of a rash act endangering personal safety, Tan could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.