Man charged with attempted murder after setting another man on fire in Marsiling

Singapore

Tay Kheng Hock allegedly poured accelerant on a man and set him on fire.

File photo of the State Courts in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
30 Dec 2022 09:48AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 10:03AM)
SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man was charged on Friday (Dec 30) for attempting to murder a 37-year-old man.

Tay Kheng Hock is accused of pouring accelerant on the younger man and setting him alight with a lighter at 10.12pm on Dec 28 at Block 210, Marsiling Crescent.

If this act had caused the younger man's death, Tay would have been guilty of murder, and he did cause hurt to the victim, the charge sheet read.

The younger man was found with burn wounds when the police responded to a call for help along Marsiling Crescent at about 10.10pm on Dec 28.

He was taken to hospital while conscious, and the accused was arrested at the scene.

Tay appeared in court on Friday via video-link from where he was remanded in Changi's Division A.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, a blue surgical mask and glasses. 

The prosecution requested Tay to be remanded for a week to be taken out for scene visitation and seizure of exhibits.

His lawyer John Koh of Populus Law did not object.

The penalty for attempted murder, where hurt is caused to a person, is life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine or caning, or both. As the accused is above 50, he cannot be caned.

Source: CNA/ll(sn)

