Man's charge upgraded to murder in case where victim was set on fire in Marsiling

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man accused of pouring accelerant on a 37-year-old man and setting him on fire had his charge upgraded to murder on Friday (Jan 6).

Tay Kheng Hock was initially charged on Dec 30 with attempted murder for setting Tan Khim Hee on fire with a lighter at 10.12pm on Dec 28, in front of a unit on the first floor at Block 210 Marsiling Crescent.

Mr Tan was found with burn wounds when the police responded to a call for help along Marsiling Crescent at about 10.10pm on Dec 28.

He was taken to hospital while conscious, and Tay was arrested at the scene, the police said previously.

The penalty for murder is death.

According to a search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records, Tay is the owner of beauty parlour Wishing Well Beauty Centre. He is also a director and shareholder of a firm called Sun Beauty.