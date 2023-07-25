Concert tickets, vacuum cleaners and more: Will credit card sign-up incentives help banks retain customers?

SINGAPORE: With the return of concerts after the COVID-19 event drought, local banks have found new ways to recruit younger customers, but the jury is still out on whether this will help them retain customers in the long term.

In June, UOB announced it would be the official bank partner for Taylor Swift’s Singapore stop on her tour. Maybank was also the official bank partner for K-pop act Blackpink’s Singapore concert in May.

This prompted frantic fans across the region to sign up for debit and credit cards with the banks to gain access to priority ticket sales. Those who did not sign up for cards looked for friends and family members who held cards with the bank to get access to the presale tickets.

In the week after the announcement, UOB saw a 45 per cent increase in credit card applications across Southeast Asia, its head of group personal financial services Jacquelyn Tan told CNA.

In Singapore, the number of approved credit cards surged by more than 50 per cent, she added.

The move paid off for some fans – the Taylor Swift UOB presale tickets sold out in three hours on Jul 5, with Singapore customers clinching more than 70 per cent of the tickets, said Ms Tan.

Another UOB sale of reserved tickets on Jul 7 went similarly, with two-thirds of tickets snapped up by Singapore customers, and the remaining by regional cardholders.

Customers spent an average of S$1,000 (US$760) on each transaction, or the equivalent of about four tickets.

As a sponsor of the Blackpink concert, Maybank said 30 per cent of customers who bought tickets through the presale access were new sign-ups or returning customers.

Almost 50 per cent of Maybank debit card holders who bought tickets to the concert were under the age of 35, compared with 17 per cent of credit card customers, said the bank’s head of cards and unsecured lending Tessa Er.

“The willingness to spend is also apparent among this younger group of debit cardmembers – average of 20 per cent higher in terms of ticket purchases per debit cardmember,” she added.