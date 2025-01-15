TCM practitioner suspended after needles left in patient's head, toe after acupuncture treatment
SINGAPORE: A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner has been suspended for three months after needles from an acupuncture treatment were left in a patient's head and toe after the session.
Chua Kah Gay did not take "sufficient steps" to ensure that all needles were removed and he did not record the number of needles during and after the acupuncture treatment.
The patient suffered from dizziness, headache, migraine and vomiting, the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board (TCMPB) said in its grounds of decision published on Monday (Jan 13).
WHAT HAPPENED
The patient saw Mr Chua at an unnamed clinic at about 3pm to 4pm on Sep 19, 2021 for acupuncture treatment. Needles were administered to his body and head.
After the treatment was completed and the needles were removed by Mr Chua, the patient went to the toilet.
He felt a sharp pain when he wore his slippers and discovered an unremoved needle "on his toe area". This was removed, but Mr Chua did not take "sufficient steps" to ensure there was no other remaining needle in the patient.
The man then left the clinic at about 7pm to 8pm.
At about 10pm, he felt dizzy with pain and discomfort on his head, and he discovered another unremoved needle there.
He rushed down to the clinic, but Mr Chua had already left. The clinic's massage therapist removed the needle at about 10.15pm.
"The needle was left on the complainant’s head after the acupuncture treatment, throughout the tuina (massage) treatment, and it was only discovered by the complainant approximately six hours later," said TCMPB in its grounds.
"Upon removing the needle, the area where the unremoved needle had been was bleeding."
Mr Chua told the TCMPB that he called the complainant on Sep 22, 2021. The man told Mr Chua he was suffering from headache and dizziness, and could not go to work.
As of Oct 9, 2021, the patient was still suffering from headaches and migraine and he submitted a complaint to the TCMPB. He also signed a statutory declaration on Jun 22, 2022.
The matter was referred to an inquiry committee, which submitted a report to the board. A hearing with Mr Chua was convened on Oct 10 last year.
INQUIRY FINDINGS
The TCMPB said that it agreed with most of the findings of the inquiry committee, which found that Mr Chua had failed to provide good clinical care to the complainant in respect of his acupuncture treatment.
He also failed to provide "competent and/or appropriate" care to the man when he did not remove all the needles.
"Although Mr Chua claimed that he done a visual scanning, he had still missed out on the two needles on the complainant’s toe and head areas," said the board.
"Mr Chua had also admitted that a visual scanning would be insufficient as it had resulted in him missing out on needles which were lodged in areas that he was not able to see."
The TCM practitioner also did not ensure there were no remaining needles even after he was informed of the unremoved needle on the toe.
The board also agreed with the inquiry committee that there was no or insufficiently appropriate post-treatment care by Mr Chua.
After he had found out on Sep 20, 2021 about the second unremoved needle, he should have called the patient "timeously". He instead waited about two days before contacting the patient.
Mr Chua's conduct amounted to a breach of the regulations, said the TCMPB, adding that it fell "so short of expectations as to warrant the imposition of disciplinary sanctions".
SENTENCE
The TCMPB said that it took guidance from the sentencing framework set out in the case of Wong Meng Hang, who was sentenced to four months' jail in 2022 for causing the death of his patient during a liposuction procedure.
The board deemed the harm caused by Mr Chua’s conduct to be at the lower end of "moderate". Harm has also been caused to the standing of and public confidence in the TCM profession, said the board.
Mr Chua's level of culpability was found to be "low".
"Mr Chua’s state of mind was negligent. He should have been more careful to check whether there were other unremoved needles on the complainant, especially since he was already alerted to the first unremoved needle at the complainant’s toe area," said the TCMPB.
The board said the "appropriate starting point" in this case would be a suspension of three months.
"The board has considered the mitigating circumstances raised by Mr Chua, but is of the view that they would not carry much weight in deciding on the appropriate sentence to be imposed," it added.
According to the government gazette, his suspension will run from Jan 11 to Apr 10, both dates inclusive.
Besides the suspension, Mr Chua has also been censured and ordered to pay the costs and expenses related to the inquiry.