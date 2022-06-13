Trial opens for teacher accused of molesting 10-year-old schoolboy

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man went on trial on Monday (Jun 13) for allegedly molesting a schoolboy who was then aged 10 to 11.

The man, who was a teacher during the alleged offences, faces five charges of using criminal force to outrage the victim's modesty by touching the boy's private parts over his shorts.

This allegedly took place in a head of department room in the school on five occasions in November 2017, March 2018, July 2018, August 2018 and October 2018.

A gag order prevents the publication of any information that could lead to identification of the victim. This covers the accused's identity and the school where the suspected offences took place.

The victim was a student at the school and a member of a co-curricular activity (CCA) of which the accused was the teacher-in-charge. The boy joined the CCA in 2016.

In 2017, the boy started confiding in the accused about his family problems. The accused was aware that the boy did not have a good relationship with his stepfather.

The victim's stepfather beat him, and the boy would sometimes turn up to school with bruises, according to court documents.

In November 2018, the accused, the victim and two of the victim's friends had dinner together to celebrate the victim's birthday.

Four days later, the school principal informed the accused of the victim's allegations.

A day later, the victim made a police report that he had been molested. The accused was arrested on Jul 8, 2021.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Lim Ying Min and Angela Ang are set to lead evidence from the victim, who will testify in camera, on Monday afternoon.

The accused is represented by lawyer Mr Gino Hardial Singh. The defence is expected to lead evidence from five teachers over the course of the trial.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Education for comment.

The man could be jailed up to five years, fined, caned or any combination of these punishments if convicted of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a child under 14.