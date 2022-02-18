Teachers will accompany children getting COVID-19 shots via school-facilitated exercise, says MOE

SINGAPORE: Teachers will accompany children getting their COVID-19 vaccinations via the School Facilitated Vaccination Exercise, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Feb 18).

On Tuesday, the ministry announced that a travel option will be available to facilitate vaccinations for eligible primary school students.

"The intent of the School Facilitated Vaccination Exercise is to render assistance to eligible Primary 1 to Primary 6 students, below the age of 12, who may require additional support to receive their vaccination," said MOE in response to CNA's queries.

Under the arrangement, schools will take eligible students by bus to paediatric vaccination centres if their parents or guardians have given the necessary consent.

"A similar arrangement was made for our older Primary 6 (who have turned 12) and secondary school students last year," said MOE, adding that the exercise is voluntary.

Students will be "accompanied and cared for by their teachers during the entire journey", the Education Ministry said.

The students have to bring the medical screening form that was completed and signed by their parents or guardians. Parents or guardians will also be reminded to remain contactable during the time of their child's vaccination in case there is a need to verify any information.

"Students will not be vaccinated if they refuse or if any of the required information cannot be verified," said MOE.

In the event of an adverse incident, medical workers at the paediatric vaccination centre will assess the condition of the student and provide suitable treatment accordingly. The teacher will also inform the students' parents or guardians and stay with them until they arrive.