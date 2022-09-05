The Big Read: What can make our teachers happier and less overworked? Here's looking at you, parents

In 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had the added job of contact tracing, ensuring students turn up for online classes, and trying their best to engage them despite being behind a screen.

With home-based learning as the norm, older teachers said they struggled to adapt to the technology, although younger teachers like Sandra said it was not difficult to adapt.

“It’s easier now though, because we have the Student Learning Space (SLS) platform where teachers across the different schools can upload their teaching materials, and access others’ materials,” said Sandra.

“So we just need to make slight adjustments to fit our classes, which makes it easier to incorporate technology in our classes now, compared to two years ago.”

While policies differ among schools as COVID-19 becomes endemic, some will switch classes to home-based learning when more than five students get infected — hence the SLS platform and years of practice have helped make the switch easier.

Addressing the teachers' feedback on workload, MOE noted that teachers have to prepare students for the "complex environment" which the world has become. And this means that teachers have to "dedicate time and effort to develop the requisite competencies" in students to prepare them for the workforce in future.

To that end, the ministry said it has "strengthened measures and enhanced support for schools to manage teachers’ workload, and to support their well-being".

Among other things, it has "calibrated the implementation of initiatives and schools' involvement in headquarter work and pilots".

It added: "Schools have flexibility to pace the implementation of selected initiatives, including deferring implementation if this helps to manage staff workload."

MOE has also provided school leaders with guidelines on managing teachers' workload. These cover areas including assigning teachers to CCAs and school committees and having "protected vacation time" for teachers during school holidays to "ensure that teachers have time to rest and recharge".

To ease the administrative workload, the ministry also provides "strengthened centralised services" such as support for complex procurement and finance issues.

MOE noted that all schools have an administrative team that helps with administrative and operational functions, and schools are also given additional funding to hire more administrative staff when needed.

The use of technology is also encouraged to streamline administrative processes, the ministry said. For example, teachers can now monitor and track students' attendance using mobile phones, or collect consent forms and disseminate information to parents via Parents' Gateway, a mobile application.

The ministry reiterated that it "regularly reviews our manpower deployment to ensure that every school is adequately resourced, and will take steps to provide support and to review teacher workload where needed".

On the issue of staffing, some of the teachers interviewed were also keen on having smaller classroom sizes, in tandem with MOE's move to make mainstream schools more inclusive.

Mabel said: “Children with special needs may need more help, and we also need to help their classmates understand concepts like special needs. This adds to our workload because we don’t have the time to dedicate to all students, and I don’t want to fail in teaching my students."

On the benefits of having smaller classrooms, Mr Ng added: “When one or two students don’t understand a topic, I can just pause the class and focus on this topic, and not need to leave behind other kids to keep the entire class engaged. With fewer students, they are also easy to connect with.”

MOE said it adopts a "needs-based resourcing approach where more teachers are channelled to support smaller class sizes for specific student profiles identified with greater learning needs". These include students who require literacy and numeracy support and those with special educational needs.

The ministry added: "This is a targeted approach that would be more sustainable and cost-effective, compared to an across-the-board reduction in class sizes."

CONCERNS OVER GRADING SYSTEM FOR TEACHERS

For some teachers, the need to pander to parents, avoid student complaints and handle multiple administrative duties stoically is fuelled by the MOE grading system.

The ministry adopts a system of relative ranking, where a teacher’s performance is both assessed by his own supervisor, and cross-ranked with his peers by a ranking panel comprising direct and indirect supervisors.

This is also used by the rest of the Civil Service and allows them to "recognise the good work that (the teachers) have done", said MOE.

Teachers told TODAY that beyond just their students’ performances, other factors such as their relationship with parents, administrative duties and leadership roles affect their grades.

Nevertheless, there are mixed views about the grading system.

A secondary school teacher, who asked to be identified as Jamie, said: “There is workplace politics involved, since allocating leadership events are part of the duties of those ranking us.

“If your supervisors dislike you, it’ll be difficult to attain a good grade.”

Other teachers also noted that some CCAs are seen as more prestigious than others, such as those that may gain recognition for the school through competitions.

However, Mr Ng believes that the grading system is necessary.

“We need some way to measure how we’ve contributed to our schools, and if we do away with this system, some teachers may do less than others because there is no incentive," he said, adding that the situation is the same "as with any other job".

For Mandy, what she would like to see is greater transparency in the system.

“So some of us are left wondering why we are left behind when others are progressing,” she said.

If she could have things her way, Germaine would do away with the grading system entirely.

Said the veteran teacher: “I want to relive my early days of working together as a school without competing against each other, without being graded, before I retire. We just purely enjoyed teaching our kids.”

To ensure teachers are assessed fairly and consistently across schools, MOE said it provides school leaders with performance management guidelines.

This allows them to "strike an appropriate balance between consistency, while still allowing for some flexibility and discretionary judgement to cater to specific circumstances in each school."

"MOE regularly updates and engages all school leaders on key human resource policies and issues which include performance management policies, good practices and expected standards of performance assessment," the ministry added.

MOE also said that teachers who feel they have been unfairly assessed can raise their concerns to their school leaders, cluster superintendents or the ministry's human resource team.

ADDRESSING THE FUNDAMENTAL QUESTON OF WHAT A TEACHER'S ROLE SHOULD BE

With teachers being pulled in different directions by the various demands and expectations, it begs the question: What is the role of teachers?

And this is a question that teachers themselves have difficulty answering.

Given the amount of time which children spend in school daily, teachers play a big part in their academic, social and emotional growth — serving as role models while teaching them academically.

However, with their job scope growing unabated, the teachers interviewed said that they have had to sacrifice their health — both physical and mental — and time with family to help their students.

When comparing her role as a teacher when she first started 26 years ago, Mabel described the change in job scope as “drastic”.

“In the 1990s, parents would not contact us unless there was an urgent matter… It was a respectable job to be a teacher,” she said.

"Now, we are expected to do everything while not being appreciated

Sandra, the mother tongue teacher, hopes that she can be allowed to focus on teaching.

“The emphasis on ICT (information and communications technology) has really opened up new avenues to keep our students engaged with their studies, but it’ll only be possible if we have time to craft and innovate new curriculum, and have enough technological resources so children can access it,” she said.