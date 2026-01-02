Teachers, software developers among most in-demand jobs as Singapore’s AI push gathers pace

COMPETITION FOR AI GOVERNANCE ROLES

The talent war is intensifying within the tech sector as well, and even general roles, such as software engineers and data scientists, are starting to list AI experience as a requirement, according to recruiters.

Tech companies are also creating new roles and seeking more employees with expertise in AI governance and cybersecurity, amid a shortage of such specialists in the market.

Human resource consultants estimate that demand for these roles has risen by about 5 to 10 per cent year-on-year.

“For strong candidates in the market, they often hold multiple offers on hand, which makes it more competitive to secure good talents,” said Ms Neo Miao Xia, a tech recruiter at Michael Page.

To ease manpower shortages, firms are willing to pay up to 20 per cent more for AI-related roles compared with general tech positions, with annual salaries ranging from S$110,000 (US$85,600) to S$210,000.

How quickly a role can be filled depends on its seniority and level of specialisation, said Mr Rumi Mohd, associate director at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore.

“If I can hire one every four weeks, I'm happy. But I would say this type of niche roles really depends on the level. So if you look at AI specialists or executives … I would say mid-level will probably take between one to three months.”

He added that recruiting more senior candidates with startup experience can take up to four months.

Recruiters also note a broader shift in hiring preferences, with employers placing more weight on practical experience and adaptability.

“Companies are moving forward from less of a traditional certification or degree, to the projects you have handled … certification from different providers, which shows your tech capabilities … instead of formal education,” Mr Rumi said.