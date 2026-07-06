Team Singapore athlete charged with sex offences

SINGAPORE: A Team Singapore athlete has been charged with sexual offences against a 12-year-old girl when he was 17.

As the alleged offences occurred when the accused was below 18, he cannot be identified under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The accused faces two charges of rape and one charge of committing an indecent act with a child by kissing her lips.

The three charges arise from one incident at a housing block in Bukit Batok.

According to court records, he got to know the alleged victim online.

A gag order has been issued protecting her identity.

In response to queries from CNA, the associations linked to the sport the accused engages in said they learnt of the charges on Jul 2.

This was when the accused returned to court for a further mention of his case.

“Pending the outcome of the court proceedings and our own review into the matter, we have suspended his carding support with immediate effect,” said the associations.

“We take such matters seriously. Team Singapore athletes are expected to uphold high standards of conduct. Where athletes are found to have fallen short of these standards, we will not hesitate to take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

The case was adjourned to Jul 30.

If convicted of rape, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

If convicted of committing an indecent act with a child, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.