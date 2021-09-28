Team Singapore athletes to be honoured in Parliament for Olympics, Paralympics performance: MCCY

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore athletes will be honoured in Parliament to celebrate their achievements at the recent Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will move a motion at the coming sitting in October.

The motion reads: “This House congratulates our Team Singapore Olympians and Paralympians, in particular Ms Yip Pin Xiu, our five-time Paralympic Gold Medallist, for their achievements at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Yip finished her Tokyo Paralympics campaign with two gold medals, having successfully defended the titles she won in Rio in 2016 - the women's 50m and 100m backstroke S2.

While Singapore's Olympic contingent did not win any medals, there were a number of “very encouraging” performances, Mr Tong said at the Games in August.