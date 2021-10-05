Cash prize disparity not a reflection of how Government values athletes compared to para-athletes: Edwin Tong

Besides looking at cash rewards for medal finishes, the minister also stressed the importance of “uplifting” the entire disability sporting ecosystem.

These include lowering the barriers to entry, opening more facilities and programmes, enhancing the coaching and training framework, as well as integrate disability sports with the mainstream national sports associations.

“More athletes will benefit from this, and more pathways to success and to the elite representation will open up," said Mr Tong.

"So Mr Speaker, we will continue to work hard, to foster an inclusive society through sports where people of all abilities can come together to experience, to play, to socialise and if you’re able to, to excel at the highest level in sports, and through this, to help Singapore and Singaporeans build deep social connections.”

Speaking on the motion, Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Mark Chay, who coaches Paralympic swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, thanked the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), along with a number of agencies and organisations for their "invaluable support, advice and action".

He noted that the conversation about support for athletes, as well as the disparity between para-sports and sports in general happens every four years.

"Perhaps this time, we can ride this wave and work on the existing system, which needs more assistance ... In the spirit of equality, I would like to encourage MCCY to work closely with SDSC (Singapore Disability Sports Council) and SNPC to develop the ecosystem and programmes to enable PWDs (persons with disabilities) to pursue sports participation," said Mr Chay.

"As the sports ecosystem relies heavily on donations, sponsorships, and volunteers at all levels, I encourage MCCY and SportSG to engage government-linked companies and MNCs to adopt our national sports associations by financially supporting their activities."

MP Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar) also called on the Government to facilitate the process to "re-imagine, to review and to resource" not only the high-performance disability sports system but also widening the talent pool through greater sports participation.

"As Singapore strives to become more inclusive and as Singaporeans ask for more parity ... amongst differently-abled sports talents, it is time to bite the bullet to change the game. Don’t wait for the Paris Games in 2024, in a few years' time, to revive this conversation and debate again," she said.

"INDOMITABLE FIGHTING SPIRIT"

Singapore sent a total of 23 athletes across 12 sports to the Olympics, as well as 10 athletes across six sports to the Paralympics.

“We congratulate you for your exceptional performances, for your indomitable fighting spirit on the world stage. You gave everything and left nothing behind in Tokyo,” Mr Tong said of the athletes, a number of whom were present in Parliament.

“Your accomplishments brought cheer and joy to our nation, lifted our spirits in perhaps one of the most challenging periods in Singapore’s history.”

He noted that the efforts of these athletes also inspired and united Singaporeans from all walks of life as people supported them on their Olympic and Paralympic journeys.

“Just as the greats who have come before you, these men and women, our athletes, have made many personal sacrifices to carry our country’s hopes, our flag and our aspirations to the very pinnacle of sports,” said Mr Tong.

“These are also the same men and women who have and will continue to inspire generations of athletes to come after them, to rise up, stand on their shoulders, reach higher, and bring even more honour and glory to our nation.”

While Singapore did not clinch a medal at the Olympics, Yip Pin Xiu won two gold medals at the Paralympics.