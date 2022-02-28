The Big Read: Team sports have not fully resumed amid Omicron surge and Singapore is all the poorer for it

SPORTS PARTICIPATION HIT BY RULE CHANGES

The slew of changes to permissible group sizes over the past two years has made the organisation of most team sports almost impossible, said players and coaches.

In response to queries, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) said that participation rates for the sport have been “badly affected” across all levels due to the safe management measures imposed over the last two years.

Associate Professor Koh Koon Teck, who is BAS president, said: “We were in the group size of twos and fives most of the time … People were unable to play, practise and appreciate the sport, which minimally requires six people (for a three-versus-three format).”

He said that since late last year, Sport Singapore (SportSG) had given “special permission” to allow the national basketball team to train in a group of 10.

“Since then, we have been ramping up training frequency and seeking the help of Singapore Sport Institute in terms of fitness assessment to keep track of our players' conditioning, ensuring that they can still play at a high level,” he added.

SportSG did not respond to queries on community football participation rates over the past two years, especially among children and youths. SportSG runs the ActiveSG Football Academy, which trains children and youths aged between three and 16 years old.

For sports such as ultimate frisbee, there has been a sharp drop-out rate due to the lack of proper playing facilities, coupled with the lack of competitions over the last two years.

Ultimate frisbee player Tan Tyn Long, who is the training director at Thirsty Camels ultimate frisbee club, said that at the start of the pandemic, the players still tried to meet up online for workout and drills sessions. However, as the crisis dragged on, many quit.

While there were about 40 people in the club before COVID-19, only about 15 have been returning to training sessions lately.

“A lot of people have dropped out of the sport,” he said. “Some are driven by being able to compete, but now competitions are completely gone.”

While there was a period of time where eight people could gather and play four-versus-four games, currently they can only play two-versus-two games during training.

“With just five people, it’s frustrating as there’s only so many things you can do playing two versus two,” he said.

Ultimate frisbee is commonly played with five or seven players a side.

Mr Tan was also initially disappointed when the pilot scheme for team sports resumption did not include ultimate frisbee.

While ultimate frisbee is “definitely not as popular as soccer and basketball”, the sport had consistently attracted hundreds of participants at weekly games in various stadiums. It also did not require a lot of logistics, just an open field, a frisbee and cones.

However, as of late January, ultimate frisbee had been included in the revised list of eligible sports under the pilot scheme, alongside others such as football and netball.

For some team sports, the restrictions have also led some children to switch over to other sports which they see as more “convenient” to be involved in.