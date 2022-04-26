At least S$7.1 million lost to tech support scams since January 2022

SINGAPORE: A recurring tech support scam has duped at least 154 victims since January this year with losses amounting to at least S$7.1 million, the authorities warned on Tuesday (Apr 26).

These scammers would approach victims under the pretext of assisting them to resolve computer or Wi-Fi network issues, said the police and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in a joint news release.

Victims would typically receive a pop-up alert while using an Internet browser on their computer or an unsolicited phone call from individuals claiming to work for Internet service providers.

POP-UP ALERT

The pop-up alert would inform victims that their computer has been compromised. The alert would also include instructions for them to contact the software provider - such as Microsoft - at a stated number for assistance.

The number would usually appear as variants of +653159(XXXX), leading victims to believe that it was a valid local help desk contact number.

Victims who called the provided number would speak to scammers impersonating tech support personnel.

UNSOLICITED CALL

Scammers behind these unsolicited calls would claim to work for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Singtel.

The scammers would then indicate that the victims’ Wi-Fi network had been compromised by hackers, and they were calling to assist in resolving the issue.

In some instances, the scammers would claim that there were fraudulent transactions made from the victims’ bank account, and that an investigation officer purportedly from government agencies, such as the CSA or the police, was investigating the incident.

In such cases, the scammers might also send fake verification emails from spoofed email accounts to the victims.