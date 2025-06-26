Teen caught selling unregistered contact lenses on Telegram, HSA takes down dozens of illegal listings
SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old girl was caught selling unregistered contact lenses on Telegram, as authorities carried out a months-long crackdown on the sale of illegal health products online.
In a media release on Thursday (Jun 26), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it took down 171 listings of unregistered contact lenses on local e-commerce and social media platforms.
Sixteen overseas-based websites that were selling such contact lenses to consumers in Singapore were blocked.
"These unregistered contact lenses, which are marketed to consumers at attractive prices, have not been evaluated by HSA for safety and quality," the agency said, adding that such products could cause serious complications such as eye infections, corneal ulcers and potential vision impairment.
In the case of the 18-year-old girl, who was caught in March, HSA said she had purchased 500 of such lenses from an overseas website at S$6 per pair. She made a profit by selling each pair at S$12.
The teen posted on Telegram that the contact lenses were available for sale at her rented booth in a shopping mall in the East. A total of 280 powered and non-powered contact lenses were seized in a joint operation by HSA and the Ministry of Health (MOH).
HSA said it has taken enforcement action against her. "The seller is also being investigated by MOH and will be dealt with separately," it added.
ILLEGAL PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE
The case was one of 1,288 illegal health product listings removed from local e-commerce and social media platforms in an operation held from Dec 16, 2024, to May 16, 2025.
The operation was part of a global effort coordinated by Interpol to combat pharmaceutical crime. Ninety countries were involved, said HSA.
The top three categories of illegal health products detected are: Medicines for skin and hair conditions (37 per cent), antibiotic, antifungal and antiviral creams, tablets or capsules (15 per cent), and unregistered contact lenses (13 per cent).
Prescription medicines made up half the total number of illegal product listings detected online.
Of the 1,288 listings removed, 644 were for prescription medicines. These included acne creams, hair loss medicines, as well as antibiotic, antifungal and antiviral tablets and capsules to treat infections.
"These products are often sought by consumers who self-medicate," HSA said.
"However, consumers who buy these medicines online are risking their health as prescription medicines contain potent ingredients and should only be used under proper medical supervision."
HSA said users of contact lenses should note that it is illegal to sell contact lenses online.
Contact lenses are medical devices that must be registered with the authority to ensure they meet the required standards of safety, performance and quality.
It is also essential to have a proper eye examination and have contact lenses fitted by a registered optometrist or contact lens-practising optician before using the lenses, HSA said.
From 2024 to June this year, HSA received seven reports of contact lens users who experienced adverse eye reactions such as conjunctivitis, corneal ulceration and blurred vision, with most of the affected consumers requiring medical treatment with antibiotics.
The actual number of affected users may be higher as some may not have sought medical treatment, HSA said.
Anyone found guilty of supplying illegal, unregistered or adulterated health products may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$100,000 if convicted in court.
Anyone caught importing or supplying unregistered contact lenses can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$100,000.
Unqualified individuals who prescribe, supply, prepare or dispense contact lenses face up to six months in jail and a S$25,000 fine for the first offence. The penalties double for subsequent offences.