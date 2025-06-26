Teen caught selling unregistered contact lenses on Telegram, HSA takes down dozens of illegal listings

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old girl was caught selling unregistered contact lenses on Telegram, as authorities carried out a months-long crackdown on the sale of illegal health products online.

In a media release on Thursday (Jun 26), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it took down 171 listings of unregistered contact lenses on local e-commerce and social media platforms.

Sixteen overseas-based websites that were selling such contact lenses to consumers in Singapore were blocked.

"These unregistered contact lenses, which are marketed to consumers at attractive prices, have not been evaluated by HSA for safety and quality," the agency said, adding that such products could cause serious complications such as eye infections, corneal ulcers and potential vision impairment.

In the case of the 18-year-old girl, who was caught in March, HSA said she had purchased 500 of such lenses from an overseas website at S$6 per pair. She made a profit by selling each pair at S$12.

The teen posted on Telegram that the contact lenses were available for sale at her rented booth in a shopping mall in the East. A total of 280 powered and non-powered contact lenses were seized in a joint operation by HSA and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

HSA said it has taken enforcement action against her. "The seller is also being investigated by MOH and will be dealt with separately," it added.