Teenager charged with mischief, public nuisance for licking iJooz straw and returning it to vending machine

SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged in court on Friday (Apr 24) over a video he uploaded of himself licking a straw and placing it back into an iJooz vending machine.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, an 18-year-old French national, was given one count each of committing mischief and public nuisance.

The incident allegedly took place at about 2pm on Mar 12 this year, at Goldhill Centre in Thomson Road.

iJooz, an orange juice vending company, had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser, valued at S$5 (US$3.90) in total.

Maximilien is also accused of public nuisance by filming himself in the act, editing it on Snapchat and uploading the edited video onto his Instagram Story.

Maximilien, who was represented by Mr Kalidass Murugaiyan and Mr Kanthan Raghavendra, did not provide any indication of how he would plead.

His lawyers said he was studying in Singapore alone and his parent would be flying over this evening.

Meanwhile, a representative from his school will be his bailor.

Maximilien was offered bail of S$5,000 and his case was adjourned to May 22.

If convicted of mischief, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

If convicted of public nuisance, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.