Teen to be charged over multiple traffic offences, including speeding at 174kmh on ECP

During the pursuit, the car collided with five stationary vehicles along Paya Lebar Road and Guillemard Road before coming to a stop after crashing into a sixth car at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South.

The driver of the sixth car and his 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries.

Police said the teen fled on foot after the crash but was later arrested by traffic police officers.

Investigations further revealed that the car involved was a deregistered vehicle bearing a false licence plate. A vape and pod were also found in the car, although the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) took no further action due to insufficient evidence.

For the Jan 16 incident, the teen faces 10 charges, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage, using a vehicle without insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a vehicle licence, displaying a false licence plate, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance, failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and providing false information.

Earlier on Jan 8, police officers conducting checks at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Convention Centre carpark discovered that the teen had driven a deregistered car bearing a false licence plate from Haig Road to MBS.

The vehicle involved was different from the one used in the Jan 16 pursuit, according to police.

In another case on Jan 30, 2025, he allegedly took his grandmother’s car without her knowledge after finding the ignition key in the unlocked vehicle. Investigations showed that he drove the car for about an hour before returning it.

His grandmother had called the police after discovering the car missing.

For the two earlier cases, the boy faces six charges, including driving while underage, using a vehicle without insurance, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a vehicle licence and displaying a false licence plate.

Police said those who drive deregistered vehicles or commit serious traffic offences without valid driving licences will be dealt with firmly.

They added that members of the public should remain vigilant and report suspected illegal activity, stressing that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.