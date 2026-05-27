Teen to be charged over multiple traffic offences, including speeding at 174kmh on ECP
The 17-year-old faces other charges, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage and using deregistered vehicles with false licence plates.
SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy will be charged in court on Thursday (May 28) over a string of traffic-related offences, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage and using deregistered vehicles with false licence plates.
Police said on Wednesday that the teenager is linked to three separate incidents between January 2025 and January 2026.
One of the cases involved a police chase at about 10.50pm on Jan 16 from Paya Lebar to Marine Parade, with the footage going viral on social media.
Investigations revealed that during the chase, the teen allegedly drove at speeds of up to 174kmh on the East Coast Parkway (ECP), where the speed limit is 90kmh, and 96kmh along Guillemard Road, where the limit is 40kmh.
He also allegedly ran multiple red lights and drove against the flow of traffic along several roads, including Ubi Avenue 2 and Lorong 28 Geylang.
During the pursuit, the car collided with five stationary vehicles along Paya Lebar Road and Guillemard Road before coming to a stop after crashing into a sixth car at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South.
The driver of the sixth car and his 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries.
Police said the teen fled on foot after the crash but was later arrested by traffic police officers.
Investigations further revealed that the car involved was a deregistered vehicle bearing a false licence plate. A vape and pod were also found in the car, although the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) took no further action due to insufficient evidence.
For the Jan 16 incident, the teen faces 10 charges, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage, using a vehicle without insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a vehicle licence, displaying a false licence plate, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance, failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and providing false information.
Earlier on Jan 8, police officers conducting checks at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Convention Centre carpark discovered that the teen had driven a deregistered car bearing a false licence plate from Haig Road to MBS.
The vehicle involved was different from the one used in the Jan 16 pursuit, according to police.
In another case on Jan 30, 2025, he allegedly took his grandmother’s car without her knowledge after finding the ignition key in the unlocked vehicle. Investigations showed that he drove the car for about an hour before returning it.
His grandmother had called the police after discovering the car missing.
For the two earlier cases, the boy faces six charges, including driving while underage, using a vehicle without insurance, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a vehicle licence and displaying a false licence plate.
Police said those who drive deregistered vehicles or commit serious traffic offences without valid driving licences will be dealt with firmly.
They added that members of the public should remain vigilant and report suspected illegal activity, stressing that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.
PENALTIES
In Singapore, motorists must be at least 18 to apply for a driving licence.
If convicted of dangerous driving causing hurt, he could face a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,834), a jail term of up to two years, or both.
If found guilty of driving while underage, the teen may be fined a maximum of S$1,000, jailed up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may face higher penalties.
If convicted of failing to stop after an accident, the boy could face a fine of up to S$3,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.
If found guilty of failing to render assistance after an accident, the suspect may be fined a maximum S$3,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.
If convicted of using a vehicle without insurance coverage, he could face a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. He may also be disqualified from driving.
If found guilty of using a deregistered vehicle, the teen may be fined a maximum of S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.
If convicted of using a vehicle without a vehicle licence, the suspect could face a fine of up to S$2,000.
If found guilty of exhibiting a false licence plate, he may be fined a maximum S$5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.
If convicted of failing to stop when ordered by a police officer, the teen could face a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.
If found guilty of furnishing false information, the boy may be fined a maximum of S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
If convicted of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, the suspect could face a fine of up to S$1,000 or a jail term of up to three months.