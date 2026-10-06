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Teen investigated for allegedly throwing bag of ice cream off Cove LRT platform
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Teen investigated for allegedly throwing bag of ice cream off Cove LRT platform

The incident happened at about 11pm on Sep 27, said the police. 

Teen investigated for allegedly throwing bag of ice cream off Cove LRT platform

Cove LRT Station in Punggol. (Image: Screengrab from Google Maps)

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06 Oct 2026 08:32PM
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SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy is being investigated for his involvement in a case of rash act after allegedly throwing a bag containing two blocks of ice cream off the platform at Cove LRT Station.

The incident happened at about 11pm on Sep 27 at the station's concourse level, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 6).

A report was lodged two days later, they added. Preliminary investigations found that the bag contained two blocks of ice cream.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the teenager's identity through ground enquiries and CCTV images, the police said.

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The teenager is currently assisting with investigations.

In a video circulating online, a teenager can be seen throwing a bulky-looking bag off the LRT platform. The video then cuts to a still image showing four boys with styrofoam boxes.

The police also said that they take a serious view of "acts that endanger life or personal safety", adding that they would spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

The offence of rash act under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to six months and a fine.

CNA has contacted SBS Transit and the Land Transport Authority for more information. 

Source: CNA/fh

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