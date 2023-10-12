Teenager found debit card at LRT station and used it to go on buying spree, gets probation

SINGAPORE: A teenager who found a debit card at an LRT station and used it to go on a buying spree with his friend was sentenced to 18 months' probation on Thursday (Oct 12).

The boy and his accomplice cannot be named according to the Children and Young Persons Act as they are under 18.

The boy pleaded guilty to one count of cheating with common intention, with another three charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that the 17-year-old boy found a DBS debit card at the EZ-Link machine at Kadaloor LRT Station in Punggol on Mar 28 last year.

He first used the card to top up S$20 into his own EZ-Link card. When he realised it was successful, he topped up another S$50.

The boy then took a photo of the debit card and sent it to his 16-year-old friend, telling him that the card could be used and inviting his friend to spend time with him.

The two boys met up over two days on Mar 28 and Mar 29 last year and decided to use the card to buy things for themselves.

Among the items they purchased were a S$459 (US$337) Apple watch, a S$159 Pandora Jewelry bracelet, about S$179 worth of clothes from Cotton On, as well as food and drinks.

In total, the pair spent nearly S$1,200 over 18 occasions using the victim's card.

The accused had committed these offences when he was already on probation. He also breached his curfew, a condition of his probation, 15 times between March and May this year.

He made full restitution to the card owner in July.

On top of his 18 months' probation meted out on Thursday, the offender has to perform 100 hours of community service.

He will also be placed on an electronic monitoring scheme for six months or until he enlists for national service, whichever is earlier.

His probation will be reviewed in six months and his grandmother furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

His co-accused is set to plead guilty as well, court documents stated.

The punishment for cheating is a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.