Teen on probation for sexual offences reoffends with 13-year-old girl who was reported missing

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy who was placed on probation for sexual offences with minors reoffended in the immediate months after, this time with a 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

The boy, who cannot be named as he is under 18 and is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, pleaded guilty on Monday (Jan 10) to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor. Another two charges of voluntarily causing hurt will be considered for sentencing.

The court heard that he was sentenced on Aug 20 last year to a term of probation for four counts of sexual penetration of a minor involving victims aged 14 and 15.

However, he continued to reoffend while he was being assessed for probation and immediately after he was sentenced.

On Aug 5 last year, he entered into a relationship with the 13-year-old victim. Later that month, he invited the victim to his home.

He took her to a room before performing sex acts with her and engaging in sexual intercourse with her consent, said the prosecutor.

The girl went over to the teenager's house again on Sep 8 last year where they again engaged in sexual intercourse. The boy later asked the victim to leave the house before him, as he did not want closed-circuit television cameras to capture them together.

That same day, the police received a call from a person who said the victim, who had been reported as lost, had been found.

The police attended to the case and uncovered information about the case of underage sex.

The prosecutor asked for a reformative training suitability report, noting that the teen was on probation when he reoffended.

"The accused’s earlier probation reports also stated that he self-reported distancing himself from young female acquaintances, and his risk of reoffending is therefore low," said the prosecutor.

"Given the facts of this matter, the accused would have been untruthful in reporting his circumstances to the probation officer."

He said that there is "a pattern of increasingly serious criminal behaviour manifested in the accused's offending history" and has demonstrated recalcitrance.

The judge called for a probation progress report and a reformative training report and adjourned sentencing to later this month.