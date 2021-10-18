Probation for teen who used girlfriend's mother's credit card to buy S$8,000 worth of clothes, food

SINGAPORE: A teenager secretly used a credit card belonging to his girlfriend's mother after spotting where she kept it, splashing out S$8,000 on online clothes shopping, food delivery and prayer statues.

The 19-year-old was given 18 months' probation on Monday (Oct 18) for three charges including cheating, with another five charges taken into consideration.

He cannot be named as he was under 18 at the time of some of the offences.

The court heard that the teenager went to his girlfriend's home sometime in February 2020. He saw his girlfriend's mother's credit card in a drawer in the living room, and made a note of it but did not use it immediately.

He began using the card from Feb 24, 2020, first to buy S$555 worth of prayer statues from online portal Taobao. In the next few days, he spent thousands more using the card.

He bought S$4,873 worth of clothes from Farfetch UK, an online shopping portal, as well as S$738 worth of clothes from ASOS, S$1,268 worth of clothes and a wallet from Zalora and a charger and hamster food worth S$37.76 from Lazada RedMart.

Between Feb 26 and Feb 27 last year, he also spent S$251.39 on FoodPanda using the same card.

The victim noticed the fraudulent transactions and lodged a police report on Apr 16, 2020.

Separately, the teenager also admitted to allowing his bank account to be used for receiving criminal proceeds.

Between November 2019 and February 2020, he allowed his schoolmate to use his OCBC bank account to receive proceeds of a sex scam.

His schoolmate would masquerade as women on the classified ads site Locanto and offer sexual services, but cheat victims of money.

The accused allowed his schoolmate to receive S$5,808 in criminal proceeds from the sex scam via his bank account, and obtained S$500 for his assistance.

On top of probation, he will have to perform 80 hours of community service. His parents furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.