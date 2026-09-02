Teen births at lowest in over 20 years; safe, judgment-free environment key to seeking help: Experts
There were 140 teenage births in 2025, down by more than 40 per cent from 244 in 2024.
SINGAPORE: When Ms Jannyce Lim gave birth at 19, some relatives frowned on her decision to become a mother so young.
She struggled with postpartum depression and her husband was not able to provide the support she needed as he was still a student.
However, her mother stood by her. She stepped in to care for the baby and covered some of the baby's expenses when Ms Lim struggled to hold down a long-term job.
Ms Lim was one of 140 teenage mothers who gave birth in Singapore last year.
The number of teenage births fell by more than 40 per cent from 244 in 2024, and is at its lowest level in at least 20 years, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) reports on births and deaths in Singapore.
ICA defines a teenage birth as one where the mother was 19 or younger when the child was born.
Ms Lim acknowledged that her experience as a teenage mother differs from that of many others. Having a supportive parent was significant, she said.
Since Ms Lim married before the age of 21, she was required to undergo a mandatory marriage preparation programme.
Through the programme, she also met a counsellor from Fei Yue Community Services, who gave her a safe space to talk about the difficulties she was facing.
The support she received from both her mother and counsellor helped make the transition into motherhood less isolating, she said.
Responding to queries from CNA on the factors that could have contributed to the decline in teenage births, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that because live births among teenagers remain “relatively uncommon” and the 2025 figure represents a single year of data, the lower figure does not necessarily indicate a declining trend.
Separately, the ministry said the incidence rate of abortions among teenagers over the past five years has remained largely unchanged, at about two in 1,000 teenage females.
While teenage pregnancies may be a concern that cannot be completely eliminated, experts said it remains important to ensure that young mothers who become pregnant have access to the support they need.
CREATING A SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Ms Lim had a strong support system to help her navigate motherhood, but not every teenager may have the same resources or be equipped to cope with the demands of becoming a parent at a young age.
Dr Cassandra Cheong, a consultant with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said that while a teenager may be biologically capable of pregnancy, she may not be developmentally prepared for parenthood as her brain is still developing and is extremely sensitive to stressors.
“Teenage pregnancies often intersect with mental health concerns, unstable relationships, school disengagement, poor sexual health literacy and financial hardship,” said Dr Cheong, who also leads KKH’s Clinic for Adolescent Pregnancy.
These overlapping challenges can also make it harder for teenagers to seek support when they need it, particularly if they fear stigma or judgment.
“Creating an environment where young people feel safe to ask questions and seek help without fear of judgment remains one of the most important areas for improvement,” she said.
She said improving access to contraception, identifying at-risk individuals early, and providing dedicated services and post-delivery contraception counselling all play a role.
“Ultimately, preventing teenage pregnancy is not something any single service or sector can achieve alone. It requires a coordinated effort across healthcare, education, social services, and the community, each playing its part in supporting young people at different points in their lives,” Dr Cheong said.
Ensuring that teenagers feel safe seeking early antenatal care is important, as it allows for timely monitoring of mother and baby, early identification of complications, and access to nutritional, psychological and social support.
“Yet many pregnant teenagers face significant barriers to seeking care early. Some have limited awareness of their own reproductive health, not knowing, for instance, that a missed period warrants a pregnancy test, or even how to go about getting one. They may also be in denial, fearing backlash from family or societal stigma.”
She also cautioned against turning to online content, given the sheer volume of information of varying reliability, which could delay teenagers in seeking care at a medical facility.
“By then, the pregnancy may already be well advanced, limiting the opportunity for certain interventions and support,” Dr Cheong said.
Beyond the challenges of accessing timely care, experts said teenage pregnancy can also place significant demands on young people at a critical stage of their development.
Ms Tan Su-Lynn, principal educational psychologist at Promises Healthcare, said teenagers are developing their sense of identity and independence, as well as executive functioning skills such as long-term planning and impulse control.
Becoming pregnant can suddenly thrust them into complex adult responsibilities while they are still navigating these developmental changes.
"It's like being forced into adulting at a very young age, having to think about medical appointments, finances, childcare, and schooling."
"It's a real tension between where they are developmentally and then what is suddenly required of them as a parent," Ms Tan said.
SUPPORT IS CRUCIAL
Creating a safe environment for teenage mothers to seek help is important, but ensuring that support continues throughout pregnancy and after birth is also crucial.
At Babes Pregnancy, a crisis support organisation for teenagers, social workers provide counselling and help young mothers navigate the challenges of pregnancy and parenthood.
The organisation receives more than 200 pregnancy-related enquiries a year through its 24/7 helpline.
In terms of practical and financial support, the organisation helps young mothers secure transitional housing if they are unable to return home, continue their education, and cover transportation costs.
After the baby is born, support can also include necessities such as milk powder and diapers.
“This helps to weave their journey, connect their journey, so that there is success at the end of the road,” said Mr Rajakanth R, executive director at Babes Pregnancy.
Ms Siti Fatimah, a senior social worker at Babes Pregnancy, said that beyond the pregnancy, it is important to care about the mother and her well-being.
“Sometimes they say, ‘You keep asking about my baby but how about me? No one has checked in on me.’
“We need to be sensitive to all their thoughts, not just about motherhood and the baby,” Ms Fatimah said.
Social workers at Babes Pregnancy also raised the importance of parental support, such as the kind Ms Lim received from her mother.
“There is a clear difference between a household with parents who are present versus a household where there are absent parents,” Mr Rajakanth said.
He explained that the absence of one or both parents can have wider implications for young people, particularly those already growing up in vulnerable circumstances.
These circumstances can be compounded by financial difficulties, lower levels of education and limited knowledge of how to secure stable, well-paying employment.
He added that becoming a mother at a young age can bring setbacks in education, employment and social life, while forcing teenagers to take on adult responsibilities and mature earlier than their peers.
“What we really need to do is support them, rather than labelling them as teenage mums,” he said.
SOCIAL MEDIA: FRIEND OR FOE?
While social media can provide young people with greater access to information and support, experts cautioned that it can also pose challenges.
Promises Healthcare's Ms Tan said social media can give teenagers access to knowledge, resources and tools.
It can also serve as an important source of peer support, with some teenagers turning to online communities and groups to connect with others.
However, KKH’s Dr Cheong cautioned that problems can arise when teenagers turn to social media for answers.
“When teenagers feel judged rather than supported, they are more likely to turn to unverified online sources, and that is where misinformation and risk creep in,” she said.
Responding to queries from CNA on support for pregnant teenagers, MOH said hospitals like KKH and National University Hospital offer comprehensive support for pregnant teenagers, including antenatal care, screening for sexually transmitted infections and depressive symptoms, counselling services, and educational resources.
“Apart from hospitals, support is also available by social service organisations in the community,” MOH said.
SEX EDUCATION
Experts said prevention also involves ensuring young people have access to comprehensive sex education.
KKH’s Dr Cheong said enhancing the sex education curriculum to go beyond biology to include healthy relationships, consent, and contraception is an important step.
“But beyond the curriculum, we also need to reduce the shame and stigma around these conversations, so that young people know where to seek help when they need it,” she said.
A spokesperson from the Ministry of Education (MOE) told CNA that sexuality education is taught in a “developmentally and age-appropriate manner” through character and citizenship education from primary to pre-university levels, and through Science and Biology lessons at the secondary level.
At Primary 1, students learn about the importance of respect, privacy and safety, both online and offline. They are also taught that all forms of sexual abuse and exploitation are unacceptable, how to recognise unsafe situations, communicate their boundaries clearly, and protect themselves.
At the secondary and pre-university levels, students learn how to build healthy relationships, respect and assert the right to say no to sexual advances, and the socio-emotional and legal consequences of overstepping these boundaries.
“Across all levels, students learn about protective laws, how to seek help from trusted adults and how to support peers who may be in distress,” MOE said.
MOE added that sexuality education promotes abstinence before marriage, while also teaching facts about contraception, prevention of diseases, and the consequences of casual and pre-marital sex.
“Students also learn about the influence of media and pornography, as well as the risks of inappropriate online interactions, teenage pregnancy and abortion.
“These lessons help students understand the socio-emotional and health risks associated with sexual activity at a young age so that they can make informed and responsible choices.”
The sexuality education curriculum is regularly reviewed, and the curriculum places greater emphasis on topics such as respecting boundaries and navigating the online space safely and responsibly.
MOE also highlighted that parents play an important role in educating their children, and in teaching and transmitting positive values on sex and sexuality.
"We encourage students to continue to have open and honest conversations on sexuality-related topics with trusted adults, such as their parents, teachers and school counsellors," it added.
Teenagers who become pregnant may face decisions about whether to continue the pregnancy.
For those considering an abortion, counselling is provided as part of the process.
Pregnant teenagers seeking an abortion in Singapore will undergo mandatory pre-abortion counselling with a trained counsellor, and are provided with the information and support they need to make informed decisions, said MOH.
Those who require further support and follow-up are also directed to the family service centres or helplines.
“When considering teenage pregnancies and births, it is important that pregnant teenagers and young mothers receive appropriate healthcare, counselling and social support,” said MOH.