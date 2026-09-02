Teen births at lowest in over 20 years; safe, judgment-free environment key to seeking help: Experts

SINGAPORE: When Ms Jannyce Lim gave birth at 19, some relatives frowned on her decision to become a mother so young.

She struggled with postpartum depression and her husband was not able to provide the support she needed as he was still a student.

However, her mother stood by her. She stepped in to care for the baby and covered some of the baby's expenses when Ms Lim struggled to hold down a long-term job.

Ms Lim was one of 140 teenage mothers who gave birth in Singapore last year.

The number of teenage births fell by more than 40 per cent from 244 in 2024, and is at its lowest level in at least 20 years, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) reports on births and deaths in Singapore.

ICA defines a teenage birth as one where the mother was 19 or younger when the child was born.

Ms Lim acknowledged that her experience as a teenage mother differs from that of many others. Having a supportive parent was significant, she said.

Since Ms Lim married before the age of 21, she was required to undergo a mandatory marriage preparation programme.

Through the programme, she also met a counsellor from Fei Yue Community Services, who gave her a safe space to talk about the difficulties she was facing.

The support she received from both her mother and counsellor helped make the transition into motherhood less isolating, she said.