19-year-old charged with rape of younger sister

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old teenager was on Wednesday (Mar 2) charged with the rape of his younger sister.

He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted rape and two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to the victim.

The accused is a student at the Institute of Technical Education. He and the victim cannot be named due to a gag order on their identities.

A district court heard that the sexual assault allegedly started in 2017, when the victim was eight years old.

Twice that year, the accused is suspected of sexually assaulting his sister. In February 2017, he also allegedly attempted to rape her.

Sometime in January 2020, when the victim was 11 years old, he allegedly raped her on two occasions.

He is also accused of voluntarily causing hurt to his sister by hitting her face in October 2017, which caused bruising, and hitting her head with a stick in 2018, which caused her to bleed.

The victim is currently in the care of the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Their parents were in court on Wednesday morning. Bail of S$50,000 was granted.

For each count of rape, the teen could be jailed between eight and 20 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The offence of sexual assault carries the same penalty.

If convicted of attempted rape, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

For each count of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000 or both.