Teenager admits sexual offences against his aunt, cousin and underage girls

SINGAPORE: A teenager admitted in court on Thursday (Oct 6) to various sexual offences against his aunt, cousin and two other underage girls since 2018 .

The 19-year-old was not named in court documents to protect the identity of the victims. He pleaded guilty to four charges including sexual penetration of a minor, molestation and voyeurism, with several other charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the accused was 15 in 2018 when he committed the offence against his maternal aunt, who was younger than him. She was eight at the time.

On the day of the offence, they were at a provision shop near his home when he decided to take her to a staircase landing to molest her and force her to perform a sex act on him.

That same year, the accused's cousin stayed with him on weekends as her parents were undergoing a divorce. The cousin was between seven and eight years old.

One night, when the accused was sleeping next to the cousin, he used criminal force on her to outrage her modesty.

The accused then racked up other sexual offences. He was charged in court in August 2020 for another sexual offence against a 15-year-old girl.

One of the conditions of his bail was not to contact his victims.

Despite his bail conditions, the accused met the girl in March 2021. They went to a staircase landing where they had "consensual sex", the prosecutor said.

A month later, the girl missed her period and bought a pregnancy test kit. She tested positive and told the accused about this. Her school lodged a police report in June 2021, saying she was pregnant. Court documents did not specify who the father was.

The accused went on to commit voyeurism against a stranger at Braddell MRT Station on Nov 25, 2021.

The 16-year-old girl was on her way to school when the accused stood close behind her on an escalator. He used his phone to look up her skirt.

But the girl saw him close to her and turned around to see his phone face-up on his outstretched palm. She also noticed movement on the screen.

Seeing that she had turned around, the accused asked her for directions to a block in Toa Payoh.

The judge called for both probation and reformative training suitability reports for the accused and remanded him.

He will return to court for sentencing later this month.