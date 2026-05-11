Teenager charged with assaulting Amos Yee

SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged on Monday (May 11) with assaulting Amos Yee over the weekend at an anime convention.

Bosco Chun Ho Wang, an 18-year-old Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident, was given one charge each of public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident occurred at about 2.10pm on Saturday (May 9) at level 4 of Suntec City Convention Centre.

Chun is accused of punching and kicking Yee. These acts, along with shouting, allegedly caused annoyance to the public.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, Chun could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If found guilty of committing public nuisance, he could be fined up to S$2,000.

After the incident, Yee posted a photo online showing a bloodied lip.