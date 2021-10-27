Teenager charged with fishing illegally at Bukit Batok Town Park without mask or social distancing

SINGAPORE: A teenager is accused of fishing illegally at Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as Little Guilin, with five other people on one occasion and seven others on the second.

The 17-year-old was charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 27). He cannot be named as he is under 18.

He was given five charges of breaking COVID-19 regulations and Parks and Trees Regulations for the two incidents.

On the first occasion, at about 9.05am on Jun 2, the teenager is accused of meeting five people from other households at Bukit Batok Town Park for fishing and for using a hunting device.

The second occasion was in the wee hours of Jun 16. The teen is accused of leaving his home at 3.18am that day and failing to keep a 1m distance from seven other people while at the park. He also allegedly failed to wear a mask, and used a fishing rod to fish.

Fishing is not allowed at Bukit Batok Town Park. According to regulations, no one is allowed to use any hunting device for the purpose of capturing any animal in a public park, unless with approval.

The teenager intends to plead guilty and will return to court to do so in December.

If convicted of breaking a COVID-19 regulation, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both per charge.

For using a hunting device in a public park to capture fish, he could be fined up to S$5,000 per charge.