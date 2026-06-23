Two teens to be charged over roadblock evasion, crash that injured police and LTA officers

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 24) over separate incidents involving the evasion of a police roadblock, including one case in which a rider allegedly crashed into officers and caused serious injuries.

In that incident, a 16-year-old boy is accused of riding an unregistered vehicle at high speed as he approached the roadblock along Commonwealth Avenue West on the night of Mar 21, 2025.

He collided with a traffic police officer and a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer.

The 44-year-old LTA officer suffered severe injuries, including a brain injury, a fracture to his knee, a muscle tear and a sprained ligament, the police said in a media release on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old traffic police officer suffered a head haematoma, abrasions and hip pain. A haematoma is a closed wound where blood collects because it cannot flow or drain out.

Both officers and the teenager were taken conscious to hospital, the police said.

The teenager will be charged with reckless driving causing grievous hurt, reckless driving causing hurt, evading a police roadblock, underage driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage and using an unregistered vehicle.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, which carries the highest penalty among his charges, he could face between one and five years’ jail if this is his first conviction.

He could also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.