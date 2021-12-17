Teenager pleads guilty to uploading screenshots from upskirt videos of his teacher on Tumblr

SINGAPORE: Feeling angry with his school teacher as he felt she was not showing him as much care as she used to, a teenage student uploaded upskirt photos of the woman to microblogging website Tumblr.

The boy, now 17, pleaded guilty on Friday (Dec 17) to one charge of transmitting an obscene object by electronic means. Another two similar charges will be considered in sentencing.

He cannot be named as he is under 18, and the victim's identity is protected by gag order.

The court heard that the boy found out sometime in April or May 2019 that at least two upskirt videos had been recorded of the victim.

He asked two of his schoolmates to take screenshots of the videos and send them to him.

After receiving the upskirt screenshots, the teen edited the photos and created several variations of them.

He then posted these images on Tumblr, along with other photos of the victim at work and with her family members. Her face was clearly displayed.

He captioned the post: "Upskirt pictures. Can all of you guys reblog, like and share this ... thanks ... enjoy the pictures."

He said he uploaded the images of his teacher as he was angry that she did not show him as much care when he was in secondary three, compared with when he was in secondary one.

TEACHER FOUND HER PICTURES ONLINE, LODGED POLICE REPORT

The victim lodged a police report on May 21, 2019, saying her pictures had been uploaded on pornographic websites.

The prosecutor noted that the teen had acted out of malice, and that the images were widely circulated as the victim found them on other porn websites.

The victim was clearly identifiable as her workplace, face and other family members were in the photos.

However, the prosecutor noted that the teen was young, 15 at the time, and did not object to a report assessing his suitability for probation.

The defence said his client is extremely remorseful, has cooperated fully with the police and that this is his first brush with the law.

He has been attending counselling to manage his emotions and understands the seriousness of his offences, said the lawyer.

When asked by the judge if he had anything to say, the boy said: "I regret my actions ... I've really been through a lot since that time, been suspended, caned, everything."

He said he really hoped to get a chance to turn over a new leaf as he was doing well now, especially in school.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to February.

The penalties for transmitting an obscene object by electronic means are a jail term of up to three months, a fine, or both.