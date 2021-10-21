Teenager admits riding faulty PMD into 66-year-old man, illegally riding on footpath

SINGAPORE: Despite knowing that the brakes on his personal mobility device (PMD) were faulty, a teenager rode the device along a pedestrian walkway anyway and collided into a 66-year-old man.

Months later, he zipped past auxiliary police officers on his PMD and did not stop while riding illegally on a footpath. He later admitted he knew that the devices were banned on footpaths as he did part-time food deliveries.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday (Oct 21) to a charge each of committing a negligent act and for riding a personal mobility device on a footpath.

Another three charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing. He cannot be named as he was under 18 at the time of the offences.

The court heard that the teenager was 16 when he rode his PMD along a pedestrian walkway outside Jurong Medical Centre on the evening of Mar 1, 2019.

He knew his brakes were faulty, but rode the device anyway. As he was riding, he spotted a 66-year-old man who was walking along the path, but could not stop in time.

He collided into the man, causing him to fall. The teenager stopped to apologise and ask the victim if he was alright, but left after a crowd of passers-by gathered to check on the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital with abrasions on his knee and shin and tenderness over his left knee. He was warded for six days and given 17 days' hospitalisation leave.

After the incident, the accused paid the victim S$1,033 in compensation, covering his medical bills in full.

More than a year later on Sep 17, 2020, the teenager rode past Certis Cisco auxiliary police officers who were conducting enforcement operations at the junction of Jurong West Street 63 and Street 65.

The officers tried but were unable to stop the 17-year-old, and reported the sighting. Land Transport Authority officers in plainclothes began looking for the accused and spotted him riding his PMD on a footpath along Pioneer Road North.

He stopped when asked and admitted he was the rider of the PMD that the officers had spotted earlier. He added that he was aware that PMDs were banned on footpaths, as he performed part-time food deliveries.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to November.