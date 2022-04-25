17-year-old taken to hospital after Sengkang coffee shop altercation, police investigating

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old teenager was taken to hospital following an altercation with a hawker in a Sengkang coffee shop on Sunday (Apr 24).

A video of the incident, which was circulated on social media, showed a man flipping a tray at a hawker, who reacted by attacking him with a ladle.

Responding to CNA's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 455 Sengkang West Avenue at about 5.50pm on Sunday.

"A 17-year-old teenager was conscious when conveyed to the hospital. A 51-year-old man is assisting with police investigations," said the police.

In the video, the man and the hawker were seen talking to each other across the stall counter at first. But the exchange appeared to get progressively heated and they started gesturing at each other.

The man subsequently flipped a tray at the hawker. In response, the hawker took a ladle, got out of the stall, and started hitting the man with it.

Police said investigations are ongoing.