3 teenagers arrested after girl assaulted in Buangkok car park

SINGAPORE: Three teenagers have been arrested after a girl was assaulted in a multi-storey car park in Buangkok, the police said on Thursday (Aug 18).

At about 9.25pm on Tuesday, the police were alerted to an assault on a teenager in the multi-storey car park of Block 269 Compassvale Link.

The girl was injured but did not need to be taken to hospital immediately, the police said. She subsequently sought medical attention.

Three teenagers, all aged 15, were arrested for wrongful confinement. They are also under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt, said the police.

"The persons involved are believed to be known to one another," the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the assault were circulated on social media.

In the videos, three girls, all dressed in black tops, can be seen repeatedly hitting a girl in white while questioning her. The girl in white was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the floor several times.

Two men in red tops can also be seen in the videos. One of them can be seen attempting to block some of the punches from the girls in black on the victim.