3 teenagers among 5 arrested for suspected involvement in drug transactions on Telegram

SINGAPORE: Five people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for their suspected involvement in drug transactions through messaging app, Telegram.

The suspects, Singaporeans aged between 17 and 21, were arrested at various locations on Wednesday (Sep 27).

The raids were conducted following the bureau's investigation into individuals who had bought drugs via the chat platform, said deputy director of CNB's intelligence division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook.

The operations netted a total of 204g of Ice, 143g of cannabis, 12 Ecstasy pills, 12g of ketamine, a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$3,600 (US$2,640).

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about S$71,000, said CNB in a news release on Friday.