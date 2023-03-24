Two men seen smoking, vaping in Sentosa cable car identified by authorities

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has identified the two people who were recently filmed vaping and smoking in a Sentosa cable car, and found more vaping paraphernalia in their homes.

Initially thought to be teenagers, the two 24-year-old men are currently assisting in further investigations, the agency said in a press release on Friday (Mar 24).

After being alerted to the TikTok video on Sunday, HSA said it conducted checks on Tuesday at the homes of the man who was seen vaping and the other man who took the video.

A total of 11 e-vaporisers and 16 related components were found in their homes.

Cable car operator Mount Faber Leisure Group said earlier this week that a police report was lodged over the incident.

The footage was originally shared on TikTok by user shu2899, who has since set the account to private. Copies and screengrabs of the video were subsequently reposted on social media.

In the clip, one person is seen taking out a cigarette and smoking while another uses an e-vaporiser. There were at least three people in the cable car at the time, with the third not seen in the clip.

Before the cable car arrived at its destination, someone can be heard saying: "Keep, keep, keep!"

The person with the e-vaporiser then proceeds to take one more puff from his device before putting it away.

HSA said that it takes a very serious view of the possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items.

“The men had blatantly flouted the law by using an e-vaporiser and flaunted their illegal act in a TikTok video,” said HSA.

Smoking is prohibited in cable car cabins and "no smoking" signs are displayed at all cable car stations and cabins, according to the cable car operator.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore.

The purchase, use or ownership of an e-vaporiser may result in fines of up to S$2,000 per offence.

It is also an offence to import, sell or distribute such products under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. Those found guilty can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to a year, or both.