Police report lodged after teens seen smoking, vaping in Sentosa cable car

SINGAPORE: A police report has been lodged after a group of teenagers were seen smoking and vaping in a Sentosa cable car.

This was confirmed by cable car operator Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) in response to queries from CNA on Monday (Mar 20).

Footage of the incident was originally publically shared on TikTok by user shu2899, who has since set their account to private.

Copies and screengrabs of the video were subsequently reposted on social media.

In the clip, a teenager is seen taking out a cigarette and smoking while another uses an e-vaporiser. There were at least three people in the cable car at the time, with the third not seen in the clip.

Before the cable car arrived at its destination, someone can be heard saying: "Keep, keep, keep!"

The teenager with the e-vaporiser then proceeds to take one more puff from his device before putting it away.