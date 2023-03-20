Logo
Singapore

Police report lodged after teens seen smoking, vaping in Sentosa cable car
Footage of the incident was originally publically shared on TikTok.

A teenager is seen vaping in a Sentosa cable car. (Image: Facebook/Fabrications about Singapore)

20 Mar 2023 02:07PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 02:46PM)
SINGAPORE: A police report has been lodged after a group of teenagers were seen smoking and vaping in a Sentosa cable car.

This was confirmed by cable car operator Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) in response to queries from CNA on Monday (Mar 20).

Footage of the incident was originally publically shared on TikTok by user shu2899, who has since set their account to private. 

Copies and screengrabs of the video were subsequently reposted on social media. 

In the clip, a teenager is seen taking out a cigarette and smoking while another uses an e-vaporiser. There were at least three people in the cable car at the time, with the third not seen in the clip.

Before the cable car arrived at its destination, someone can be heard saying: "Keep, keep, keep!"

The teenager with the e-vaporiser then proceeds to take one more puff from his device before putting it away. 

The Mount Faber Leisure Group spokesperson said that all smoking is strictly prohibited in cable car cabins and that "no smoking" signs are displayed at all cable car stations and cabins.

"Any offenders will be held accountable to the authorities. MFLG takes a serious view of such behaviour," the spokesperson added.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore.

The purchase, use or ownership of an e-vaporiser may result in fines of up to S$2,000 per offence.

It is also an offence to import, sell or distribute such products under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. Those found guilty can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

Repeat offenders could be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

Source: CNA/fh(zl)

