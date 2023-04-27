Study finds 1 in 10 teens suffers from mental health disorder; professionals call for more support from parents

SINGAPORE: One in 10 teenagers in Singapore suffers from at least one mental health disorder, a study by the National University of Singapore (NUS) has found.

The research also showed that youths are increasingly turning to digital media as a source of self-therapy, and highlighted a need for more mental health literacy among parents.

The nationwide study collected data from 3,336 adolescents. It is the first of its kind on the mental health and resilience of Singapore’s young people aged 10 to 18.

About one in three youths reported internalised mental health symptoms such as depression, anxiety and loneliness, while around one in six respondents experienced externalised symptoms like hyperactivity, rule-breaking and aggression.

The study said resilience holds the key to good mental health, as those with higher resilience scores also had higher good mental health scores.

Overall, 15- and 16-year-olds fared the worst in resilience levels, while females tend to have lower resilience compared to males, leading to higher incidences of anxiety and depression.