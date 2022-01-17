Telegram outage reported worldwide, thousands affected

SINGAPORE: Users of popular messaging service Telegram reported outages worldwide on Monday (Jan 17).

The outage began at about 10.15pm Singapore time.

According to user-submitted reports to Downdetector.com, the service appeared to be down in various countries, including Indonesia, India, Australia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the United States.

As of 11pm, more than 7,000 instances of outages were reported, with users tweeting that their messages were not being sent via the app.

Users also posted screenshots of the app displaying an "Updating" message.