Telegram outage reported worldwide, thousands affected
The Telegram app icon. (Photo: AFP)

17 Jan 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Users of popular messaging service Telegram reported outages worldwide on Monday (Jan 17).

The outage began at about 10.15pm Singapore time.

According to user-submitted reports to Downdetector.com, the service appeared to be down in various countries, including Indonesia, India, Australia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the United States.

As of 11pm, more than 7,000 instances of outages were reported, with users tweeting that their messages were not being sent via the app. 

Users also posted screenshots of the app displaying an "Updating" message.

A screengrab of the DownDetector.com website displaying Telegram outage reports at about 11pm on Jan 17, 2022.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/ic(rw)

