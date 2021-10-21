Temasek Foundation to distribute free mouth gargle to Singapore households

SINGAPORE: Temasek Foundation is giving away bottles of mouth gargle to Singapore households as part of its Stay Prepared initiative to help reduce the spread of illnesses.

The mint flavoured StayWell Mouth Gargle contains povidone-iodine (PVP-I), which kills germs that cause sore throat, said Temasek Founidation in a media release on Thursday (Oct 21).

The distribution is open to all Singapore residential households with an SP residential water bill account number.

Those interested can register online from Nov 15 to Dec 10 to book a slot to collect a 250ml bottle of PVP-I mouth gargle.