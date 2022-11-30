Temasek initiates internal review after loss of investment in FTX

SINGAPORE: Temasek has initiated an internal review after it said it would write down its US$275 million investment into cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30).

The internal review will be done by an independent team and is intended "to study and improve its processes, and to draw lessons for the future".

Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, was responding to questions by several Members of Parliament (MPs) on the impact of FTX's collapse.

Earlier this month, Temasek said it would write down its investment in FTX, irrespective of the outcome of the cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy protection filing.

Mr Wong noted that one of the areas that the private equity arms of Temasek and GIC operate in is new technology and early-stage companies.

"As long-term investors, our investment entities have to operate in this space. They do their best due diligence based on the information available," said Mr Wong.

"Having made the investments, they monitor the investee companies closely, but no amount of due diligence and monitoring can eliminate the risks altogether."

Mr Wong said it is disappointing when there is a loss by Singapore's state investment entities, as in the case of Temasek's investment in FTX.

"Even more so, because the loss arose from what turned out to be a very badly managed company and from possible fraud and mishandling of customer funds," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The fact that other leading global institutional investors like BlackRock and Sequoia Capital also invested in FTX did not mitigate this, he added.

"What happened with FTX therefore has not only caused financial loss to Temasek, but also reputational damage," said Mr Wong.

"Temasek recognises this and has issued a comprehensive statement to explain its due diligence process and the circumstances leading to its investment in FTX."

After Leader of the Opposition MP Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) sought clarification, Mr Wong said the internal review would be "led by people who are separate from the investment team that made this decision".

"So they will be separate, they will not be clouded by what steps were taken, and they will report directly to the board," he said.

He added that this review was a "step up" from Temasek's usual review process. Temasek has conducted reviews in the past when there were "similar instances" – for example, a write-off in an investment project where there is permanent impairment – but it does not happen very often, he said.

Mr Wong added that the Government would not rule out calling in external auditors, but that would mean it was not just a matter of an investment loss.

"It would be something that we feel has gone wrong within the organisation, possibly, there might be negligence, there might be fraud, there might be misconduct," he said.

"So it has to be of that significant threshold for us to say, look, something is not right within the organisation. Let us commission or get the Auditor-General to go in and do a proper audit and investigation. And we will not rule out if something like that were to happen."