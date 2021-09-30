Ho Ching to join Temasek Trust board, take over as chairman in April 2022

“Ho Ching has a deep and passionate commitment to so many community causes, and has been instrumental in Temasek’s own stewardship journey over the past two decades," said Mr Dhanabalan.

"The Board decided we would ask her to join us, and to continue that commitment by leading Temasek Trust next year."

Ms Ho Ching said she was honoured to be invited to join the Board of Temasek Trust.

“Under the leadership of Hock Kuan as CEO, supported by Dhana as Chairman, Temasek Trust has expanded its role, with the ambition of catalysing good principles of philanthropy across Asia, by learning from others and bringing people together," she said.

“For instance, Temasek Trust has seeded impact investing in recent years as a key element for the managing of philanthropic capital. Temasek Trust can play its part to foster cross-border partnerships in the non-profit world of philanthropy, and better translate ideas into actions for a more sustainable future."

Ms Ho said that there is "clearly a huge opportunity to inculcate philanthropy more widely in businesses in Asia, to work together for the common good".

She expressed gratitude for Mr Dhanabalan's leadership at Temasek Trust, noting that he had "solidified Temasek Trust as a trusted partner and platform to deepen the interest for thoughtful and impactful philanthropy on a sustainable basis".

"I am very pleased that he will stay on the Board for a time as chairman emeritus, to share his experience, insights, and wisdom, as he has done for so long," she said.

Temasek Trust was established by Temasek Holdings in 2007. It provides governance and financial oversight of endowments for Temasek Foundation, Stewardship Asia Centre and Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory.