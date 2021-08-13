As temperatures rise, outdoor workers, elderly and children are most at risk: Experts

As temperatures climb, experts CNA spoke to said people may have a higher risk of developing heat-related injuries or illnesses.

Currently, incidences of heat injuries and deaths in Singapore are low compared to places such as India and eastern Europe, where deadly summer heatwaves have killed thousands of people.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH), between 71 and 124 people were admitted to hospital for heat-related illnesses each year from 2010 to 2020.

These range from minor ailments such as heat rash, cramps and exhaustion to more severe – and potentially fatal – conditions such as heatstroke.

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital's department of emergency medicine told CNA that it has seen more than 30 cases of heat exhaustion this year. Singapore General Hospital said it receives fewer than 10 cases annually.

But with Singapore heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world, temperatures could soar to new heights in the coming decades.

According to the National Climate Change Secretariat, Singapore's annual mean temperatures have been steadily climbing over the past few decades, increasing from 26.9 degrees Celsius in 1980 to 28 degrees Celsius last year. Seven of the top 10 hottest years fell within this decade.

"The sort of issues that Singapore will be facing won't be things like wildfires, but instead, it would just be a gradual increase of warmer temperatures,” said ​​climate scientist Winston Chow, an associate professor of science, technology and society at the Singapore Management University.

"We might see temperatures in excess of 36 degrees Celsius at some point, but sooner rather than later,” he said.

"The likelihood of heat stress, heat injuries and mortality will increase because of the increase in the exposure to a warmer climate.”

WHO IS AT RISK?

As temperatures rise, Associate Professor Jason Lee from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine said those who are frequently exposed to the sun, such as construction workers, gardeners and soldiers, may face a higher risk of developing heat injuries.

According to data published in the Ministry of Manpower's annual workplace safety and health (WSH) reports, the number of heat stress or work-related heat disorders each year ranges between one and five.

Last year, the WSH Council published guidelines to help reduce the risk of heat injuries among workers. Preventive measures include acclimatising new workers to the heat for at least one week and increasing the duration of rest periods under high heat exposure conditions.

However, as the temperature gap between a person's body and the environment narrows, more adaptive mitigation solutions such as wearable sensors to monitor heat stress may be needed to better protect workers, said Assoc Prof Lee.

"The closer the temperature of the environment is to a person's body temperature, the harder it will also be for them to lose heat, putting them at risk of developing heat injuries,” he said.

"Data also shows that (rising temperatures) can increase accidents mainly due to heat-induced cognitive impairment … so at worksites, you can expect that with increased temperatures, accidents will increase if we don't do anything about it.”

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children will also be increasingly at risk of developing heat-related injuries and illnesses due to lower heat loss capacity, said Assoc Prof Lee.