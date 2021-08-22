With temperatures rising, how can Singapore shape its future developments to keep cool?

SINGAPORE: The relentless and punishing heat in July saw Singapore's temperatures soaring above 34 degrees Celsius for 14 days. But while the heat blanketed most of the country, some parts were hotter than others.

Records from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) show that the eastern parts of Singapore have consistently seen higher temperatures than the rest of the island.

Moving forward, how these areas will be developed will play a significant role in the way heat distributions pan out, said experts.

This also comes after a major report released on Aug 10 by the United Nations' intergovernmental panel on climate change sounded a warning bell on rising temperatures in the coming decades.

URBAN HEAT ISLAND EFFECT

In the first half of the year, eastern areas such as Marine Parade and Changi bore the brunt of the heat compared to other parts of Singapore, according to climate maps from MSS.

In some months, the difference was nearly as much as 4 degrees Celsius.