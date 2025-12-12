World Aquatic Championships arena in Kallang to close from Jan 1 for enhancement works

SINGAPORE: The 4,800-capacity arena in Kallang that hosted the World Aquatics Championships over the summer will be closed from Jan 1, 2026 for enhancement works.

The renovation will allow members of the public to take part in swimming and other water sports, as well as watch sporting events in the long term, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said on Friday (Dec 12), adding that it will reopen in the second quarter of 2026.

Built in the car park next to Leisure Park Kallang mall, the temporary arena is set to undergo infrastructure upgrades to meet regulatory standards for more permanent facilities.

Some of these upgrades include a new sheltered walkway, improved lift access, a reconfigured pool with an updated filtration system compliant with National Environment Agency (NEA) requirements, a dry-dive facility for diving training and permanent spectator seating.

"These enhancements will improve the venue’s accessibility and strengthen its capacity to host local, regional, and international competitions, positioning it as a prime location for major aquatics events, such as the 2029 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games," said SportSG.

SportSG CEO Alan Goh added: “By upgrading the facility and ensuring it remains a space for both elite training and public use, we are reinforcing its role in fostering sports development and bringing world-class conditions closer to Singaporeans. These enhancements will continue to support our athletes, while providing opportunities for the community to experience the thrill of international-standard events.

"It will remain a space where dreams are built - from the next generation of champions to sports enthusiasts across various disciplines."

The arena, built for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, served as one of the venues for the event held in Singapore from July to August.

Three world records and 12 championship records were set during the championships, World Aquatics' largest and main event. Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee broke three national records in the competition pool, while top-class swimmers like American Katie Ledecky shattered the world record in the 1500m freestyle and France's Leon Marchand dominated the individual medley events.

In October, it was announced in parliament that the use of the arena would be extended until 2030. In response to CNA’s query, SportSG said the arena will remain in use until then.

The facility currently features two 3m deep swimming pools, with the competition pool open to swimmers aged 16 and above and the training pool reserved for national team training.

Members of the public can continue to enjoy introductory rates until Dec 31.