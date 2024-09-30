Keppel to build and operate centralised cooling systems for three Tengah BTO projects

SINGAPORE: Keppel will design, build, own and operate centralised cooling systems at three upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) projects in Tengah after winning a 20-year contract to provide the services.

The projects - Brickland Weave, Plantation Edge I & II and Plantation Verge - are slated for completion in 2027.

The centralised cooling systems will serve about 3,500 households across the three projects, Keppel and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a joint media release on Monday (Sep 30).

Centralised cooling systems involve piping chilled water to homes from centralised chillers installed on the rooftops of selected HDB blocks to cool the flats.

They are a more energy-efficient alternative to conventional air-conditioning systems and are a key feature of Tengah, touted as Singapore’s first smart and sustainable HDB town.

Some Tengah residents had experienced issues with the centralised cooling systems managed by national grid operator SP Group and air-con manufacturer Daikin.

Complaints ranged from leaks and condensation to the system not being cold enough.

SP Group previously attributed the issues to construction delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave it less time to perform checks before meeting HDB's accelerated timeline to hand over flats to residents.