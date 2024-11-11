8kg of heroin among S$1.4 million worth of drugs seized in Tengah

SINGAPORE: A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation in Tengah last Thursday (Nov 7) saw about S$1.4 million (US$1.05 million) worth of drugs seized, including around 8kg of heroin.

Last Thursday evening, a 32-year-old man was arrested at the void deck of a residential block near Plantation Crescent, said CNB in a news release on Monday.

About 1,027g of cannabis and 513g of Ice - which is also known as crystal methamphetamine - were recovered from him, CNB added.

A 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested during a separate raid at a unit in the same block.

About 3,223g of cannabis, 7,626g of heroin, 2,339g of Ice, 235g of ecstasy, five bottles of methadone, 2,590 Erimin-5 tablets and S$9,250 worth of cash were seized from the unit, said CNB.

Another 95g of cannabis, 477g of heroin, 169g of Ice and three bottles of methadone were recovered from a car driven by the older man.

The arrested suspects are all Singaporeans, said CNB.

Investigations into their drug activities are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.